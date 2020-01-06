Digitex Futures Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $32.50 million and $1.05 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00188940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.01458285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00122848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,270,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.