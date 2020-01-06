Ducommun’s (DCO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their neutral rating on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a $55.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $62.50.

Several other research firms have also commented on DCO. ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $513.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.47%. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ducommun by 72.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ducommun by 422.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 539.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.