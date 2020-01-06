Dusk Network Reaches Market Cap of $7.72 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0395 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $465,047.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,754,573 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

