DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.06). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 346.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.