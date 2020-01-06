Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,306. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $467.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 399.60% and a negative net margin of 519.95%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Dynavax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 624.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,570,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 332,875 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,380,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 1,442,950 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,949,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after buying an additional 660,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,603,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 475,003 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,741,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 884,854 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.