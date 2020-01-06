DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Qiagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Qiagen from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qiagen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Shares of QGEN opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Qiagen has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $43.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 233.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 163,801 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 5.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 129.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 261,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 147,363 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 9.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 100.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

