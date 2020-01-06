Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.23 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $9.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.51. 1,269,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,261. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $61.22 and a twelve month high of $86.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

