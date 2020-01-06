Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.17.

EV opened at $46.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $48.98.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $433.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.42 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Vance will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 54,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,534,010.11. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06. Insiders have sold a total of 159,741 shares of company stock worth $7,335,760 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 912.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 418,108 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 115,777 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 77,134 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

