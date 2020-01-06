eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on eBay from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of EBAY opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.23. eBay has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 1,128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,368,581 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $449,059,000 after buying an additional 10,443,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,079,108 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $437,625,000 after buying an additional 53,488 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in eBay by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,680,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $421,864,000 after buying an additional 160,368 shares during the period. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,218,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $398,321,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in eBay by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,206,073 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $319,873,000 after buying an additional 192,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

