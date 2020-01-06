Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinBene, Cryptomate and Bitbns. Electroneum has a total market cap of $35.86 million and approximately $127,582.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 9,949,195,434 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Liquid, Cryptopia, CoinBene, TradeOgre, Cryptomate, Cryptohub and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

