Elrond (ERD) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.18 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Elrond has a total market cap of $13.71 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond token can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Binance. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00188664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.38 or 0.01462299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00122755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00024237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond Token Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,480,557,005 tokens. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

