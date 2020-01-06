Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.59 Million

Brokerages predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report $60.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.44 million and the lowest is $58.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $69.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $179.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.29 million to $187.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $161.85 million, with estimates ranging from $145.32 million to $171.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $61.97. 166,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,391. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.06.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

