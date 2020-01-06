Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) to announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Encana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Encana reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encana will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encana.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

ECA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC downgraded Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded Encana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Encana from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 212,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $4,251,660.00. Insiders acquired 47,300 shares of company stock worth $193,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Encana by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encana by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 211,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,871,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Encana during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECA stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $4.90. 13,382,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,617,949. Encana has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

