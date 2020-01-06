Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enova International, Inc. is a provider of online financial services. It offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. The Company’s customers include consumers who have bank accounts but use alternative financial credit services because of their limited access to more traditional consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other lenders. Enova International, Inc is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE:ENVA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 252,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,400. The company has a market capitalization of $800.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.39. Enova International has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Enova International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Enova International by 263.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 49,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Enova International by 70.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enova International by 153.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

