Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $188.70

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $188.70 and traded as high as $207.96. Enstar Group shares last traded at $207.64, with a volume of 1,107 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESGR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.90 and a 200-day moving average of $188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.21 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 28.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,529,000 after buying an additional 75,108 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 733,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 296,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enstar Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Enstar Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

