Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $188.70

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $188.70 and traded as high as $207.96. Enstar Group shares last traded at $207.64, with a volume of 1,107 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ESGR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Enstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.90 and a 200-day moving average of $188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.21 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 28.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,529,000 after buying an additional 75,108 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 733,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 296,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Enstar Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Enstar Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit