EOS Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00037399 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, BitMart, Koinex and Mercatox. In the last week, EOS has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.67 billion and approximately $2.29 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,044,261,760 coins and its circulating supply is 947,561,749 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, COSS, Vebitcoin, DragonEX, Coinbe, CoinTiger, BtcTrade.im, EXX, YoBit, Hotbit, Exrates, RightBTC, Upbit, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Coinone, IDCM, OTCBTC, BigONE, BCEX, Bitbns, HitBTC, GOPAX, Tidebit, Ovis, Liqui, Kucoin, DOBI trade, Fatbtc, QBTC, Bitfinex, Kuna, ABCC, Zebpay, Huobi, BitFlip, Gate.io, LBank, Livecoin, Coindeal, Mercatox, BitMart, OEX, CoinExchange, CoinEx, Instant Bitex, Koinex, IDAX, Cryptopia, Bilaxy, TOPBTC, Bibox, OpenLedger DEX, Rfinex, CPDAX, Cobinhood, Cryptomate, Coinsuper, Kraken, OKEx, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Exmo, Neraex, Poloniex, C2CX, Binance, Coinrail, Bit-Z, WazirX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

