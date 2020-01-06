EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

EQM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NYSE EQM opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $32.46. EQM Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 65.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 116.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 885,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,558,000 after purchasing an additional 476,781 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

