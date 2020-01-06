Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Market Cap Hits $1.50 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Eterbase Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $222,372.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, P2PB2B, IDEX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.39 or 0.06008628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00028195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00036054 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001795 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001289 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,841,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Escodex, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, P2PB2B, DDEX and Coinlim. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

