ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.51 and last traded at $50.53, approximately 188 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBND. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETF Series Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETF Series Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ETF Series Solutions by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 74,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 55,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETF Series Solutions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter.

