ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND) Trading Down 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Shares of ETF Series Solutions (NASDAQ:VBND) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.51 and last traded at $50.53, approximately 188 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBND. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETF Series Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETF Series Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ETF Series Solutions by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 74,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 55,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETF Series Solutions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for ETF Series Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETF Series Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit