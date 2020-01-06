eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Stock Price Down 6.4%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) shares traded down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.83 ($0.02), 3,233,885 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 860% from the average session volume of 337,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of eve Sleep in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23.

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

