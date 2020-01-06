Exantas Capital Corp. Preferred Shares C (NYSE:XAN.PC) Shares Down 0.1%

Exantas Capital Corp. Preferred Shares C (NYSE:XAN.PC) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.13 and last traded at $26.16, approximately 23,607 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 6,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.

About Exantas Capital Corp. Preferred Shares C (NYSE:XAN.PC)

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

