FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Raised to $46.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

FBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered FB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.10.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FBK opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.96.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $96.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FB Financial news, Director James L. Exum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $38,600.00. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in FB Financial by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 402.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.