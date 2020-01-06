Feathercoin (FTC) Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $8,380.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bittylicious, QBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 263,462,760 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, QBTC, Bittylicious, BX Thailand, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

