Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) Shares Down 0.9%

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.59 and last traded at $25.59, approximately 1,288 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Targeted Emerging Markets Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit