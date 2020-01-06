First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of FBMS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.71. 80,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,733. First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $653.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman E Ricky Gibson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 96,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,198,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Bancshares by 206.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in First Bancshares by 57.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

