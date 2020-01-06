First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon National from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

First Horizon National stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Horizon National has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 497,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon National by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 60,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.