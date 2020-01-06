First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FMBI. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an equal rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $23.68.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $193.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 979,302 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

