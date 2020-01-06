FOAM (FOAM) Trading Up 22.3% Over Last Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $15,130.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FOAM has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00193458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.01530895 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00127544 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,917,579 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

