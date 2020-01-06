Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.41

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 5461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GZPFY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.42.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gazprom Neft’ PAO will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

