General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Increased by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100,225 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for 2.8% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $20,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,389,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,857. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

