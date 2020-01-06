Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.81.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

Shares of GWR opened at $111.88 on Friday. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $111.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $583.69 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 21,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $2,437,885.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 444,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,552,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 638,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after purchasing an additional 181,580 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 745.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 89,427 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.