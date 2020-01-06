George B. Holmes Sells 6,073 Shares of Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) CEO George B. Holmes sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $15,303.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,985.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RESN traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $2.54. 196,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.28. Resonant Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 7,167.08% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

RESN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 441.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 288,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 294,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resonant by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 62,341 shares in the last quarter. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

