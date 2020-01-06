Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.15

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and traded as high as $26.73. Gibson Energy shares last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 203,458 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.01.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.39%.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

