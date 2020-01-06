Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.71 Billion

Brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report $5.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $22.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.05 billion to $22.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $23.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.65. 6,619,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,362,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,382.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

