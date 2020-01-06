Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.91. 295,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 20.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

