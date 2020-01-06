Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) to announce sales of $2.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $819.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 163.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year sales of $5.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,642,169. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,531,000 after buying an additional 1,392,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,087,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,209,000 after buying an additional 150,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 90.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after buying an additional 5,515,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,019,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,501,000 after purchasing an additional 452,606 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

GPN traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.97. 1,531,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.75. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

