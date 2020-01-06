GoldFund (GFUN) Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $195,890.00 and $1,007.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00038082 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004025 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000613 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000131 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,245,494 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

