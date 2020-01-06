Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $107.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Incyte from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. Incyte has a 12 month low of $69.12 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $551.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 41,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $3,456,953.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,964.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,436 shares of company stock worth $11,391,310. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 617.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

