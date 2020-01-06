Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

NYSE:GFF opened at $20.27 on Friday. Griffon has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $950.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.10.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Griffon had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $574.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 91.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 719.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

