Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2020

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares traded up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56, 145 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.55 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit