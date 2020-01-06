Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares traded up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56, 145 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.55 million during the quarter.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.