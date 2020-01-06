Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

HSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other Harsco news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,169 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harsco by 1,476.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,885 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harsco by 2,289.6% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,756 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the second quarter worth about $46,134,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSC traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $22.24. 485,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.56. Harsco has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 2.29.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Harsco will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

