Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $1.15 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00188664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.38 or 0.01462299 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00122755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00024237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

