Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.00

Jan 6th, 2020

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.00 and traded as high as $45.25. Hawkins shares last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 12,787 shares traded.

HWKN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $475.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $140.04 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the second quarter worth about $2,619,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hawkins by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

