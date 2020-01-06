Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Svb Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

HRTX opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $27,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

