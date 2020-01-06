Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $79.20. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Hexcel by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hexcel by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

