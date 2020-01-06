Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.95

Shares of Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $3.20. Hill International shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $95.67 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hill International by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hill International by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 70,352 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hill International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Hill International by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 127,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill International Company Profile (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

