HOQU 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $103,453.00 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, HOQU has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cobinhood, Hotbit and BitForex. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $255,620.00 and approximately $103,453.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HOQU

HOQU was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Cobinhood, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

