Huimin Wang Sells 4,650 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $1,073,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,521,593.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.56, for a total transaction of $1,109,304.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,091,959.50.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.80. 1,081,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,617. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.00. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $148.15 and a 1-year high of $247.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 32.28%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

