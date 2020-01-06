Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $448.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $437.00 to $448.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $345.45.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $364.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Humana has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $372.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.