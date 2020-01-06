Hyperion 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.06 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, Bgogo and CoinExchange. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and $1.06 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00192941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.01528941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00126912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00024895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bibox and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

